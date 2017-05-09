Flexible object tracking

Olympus has released version 1.17 of its life science imaging software cellSens.

The new cellSens features an automatic object tracking function – a dedicated solution to analyse and document dynamic processes within living samples.

The software can adapt to different scenarios, such as samples containing fast-moving objects or growing cells, while precise manual tracking is also possible. Measured objects are reported as track diagrams, tables and images, offering a range of possibilities to analyse, present and export results.

cellSens now also features a simplified graphic user interface (GUI), facilitating fast, comfortable and user-friendly on-screen operation.

Together with 4K-ready microscopy accessories, such as the UC90 camera, the software presents a highly detailed image together with a clear and easy-to-use interface.

This facilitates concentration on the sample and its details – with the most important controls readily available.

For effective collaboration and discussion, a dedicated conference mode is also available. In this mode the image is displayed full-screen and annotation tools are just a single click away.