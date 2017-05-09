subscribe
Suppliers Database Subscribe Events
 

Imaging

Flexible object tracking

9th May 2017

Posted By Paul Boughton


Olympus has released version 1.17 of its life science imaging software cellSens.

The new cellSens features an automatic object tracking function – a dedicated solution to analyse and document dynamic processes within living samples.

The software can adapt to different scenarios, such as samples containing fast-moving objects or growing cells, while precise manual tracking is also possible. Measured objects are reported as track diagrams, tables and images, offering a range of possibilities to analyse, present and export results.

cellSens now also features a simplified graphic user interface (GUI), facilitating fast, comfortable and user-friendly on-screen operation.

Together with 4K-ready microscopy accessories, such as the UC90 camera, the software presents a highly detailed image together with a clear and easy-to-use interface.

This facilitates concentration on the sample and its details – with the most important controls readily available.

For effective collaboration and discussion, a dedicated conference mode is also available. In this mode the image is displayed full-screen and annotation tools are just a single click away.


Tags: 
cellSens
imaging software
imaging
olympus


Related Stories: 
Automatic panoramic images
Microscopes reduce fatigue
Efficient microscopy imaging and reporting
New imaging software
Virtual microscope images at your fingertips


Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close