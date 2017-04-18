Environmentally-friendly reagent reservoirs

Unlike traditional reagent reservoirs, Integra offers a range of high quality multichannel reservoirs that feature reusable bases.

This environmentally-friendly design allows users to reuse the sturdy base and save money as you only replace the disposable inserts.

Reagent reservoirs are used by many laboratories for the temporary storage of reagent during pipetting applications.

However, many reagent reservoirs have flimsy troughs, graduations that are hard to read or require a lot of storage space due to bulky packaging.

Integra reagent reservoirs have been designed to nest inside each other, making it possible to get twice as many reservoirs in half the space of traditional reservoirs, reducing both inventory space requirements and shipping costs.

Each Integra reservoir base accommodates two reservoirs with one acting as a lid to allow short term benchtop storage of reagent while preventing evaporation or contamination from airborne particulates.

Unlike traditional reservoirs that have hard to see graduations molded directly into the plastic, Integra reagent reservoirs are made of crystal clear polystyrene and fit into a reusable base with bold, clearly visible graduation markings.

The design of Integra reagent reservoirs refract light so graduations below fluid become clearly visible, making it easier to identify the exact desired volume line. This design feature leads to more accurate reagent measurements, no over pouring, and less reagent waste.

Moulded into each corner of Integra reagent reservoir inserts are convenient pour back spouts to control liquid flow and allow you to quickly and easily return excess fluid to a source container - if your protocol allows.