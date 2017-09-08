Double-staining immunofluorescence kit

Vector Laboratories introduces the VectaFluor Duet kit, offering convenient, ready-to-use immunofluorescence double labelling.

This new kit is suitable for use on a wide range of frozen and FFPE tissue samples, combining primary and secondary antibodies to streamline workflow.

VectaFluor Duet includes a secondary reagent to detect mouse and rat primary antibodies with green and red DyLight fluorescent dyes and a normal blocking serum.

With the kit, one protocol replaces several and reduces preparation time – in some cases by as much as a day or more.

“These two reagents are commonly used together,” explains Harjit Kullar, vice president of marketing for Maravai LifeSciences. “Using two stains sequentially requires a tedious, time-consuming protocol and complex workflow. The VectaFluor Duet combines the double staining into one protocol, providing time and cost savings.”

In the new kit, Vector Laboratories’ affinity-purified, cross-adsorbed secondary antibodies are conjugated to DyLight dyes in a process that ensures maximum labeling without compromising antibody affinity or specificity. The red and green DyLight anti-mouse/anti-rabbit antibodies are combined into a robust, stable cocktail that yields sensitive and consistent dual staining.