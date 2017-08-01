Digestive comfort to gluten sensitive adults with launch of enzyme

DSM secures regulatory approval to market the first and only enzyme demonstrated to effectively break down residual gluten in the European Union.

Tolerase G – or Aspergillus Niger prolyl oligopeptidase – is now permitted for use in food supplements by the European Commission, following EFSA’s positive opinion on DSM’s novel food dossier.

Found in wheat, barley and rye, gluten is a protein complex that is rich in an amino acid called proline.

The human body cannot break down proline-rich proteins efficiently and this may be why some people are sensitive to dietary gluten.

In the UK, for example, a recent report suggests that 13% of the population consider themselves to be non-celiac gluten sensitive.

However, with gluten ‘hidden’ in a surprisingly wide range of foods, maintaining a gluten-free diet can be difficult when eating away from home.

Tolerase G is aimed at gluten sensitive consumers that follow a gluten-free diet or avoid eating gluten, but want help in breaking down residual gluten in the stomach. Studies have shown that Tolerase G degrades gluten molecules more effectively than other commercially available supplements.

“Gluten-free diets are becoming increasingly common, with many Europeans taking steps to reduce the adverse symptoms they experience after consuming such foods. However, it can be very difficult to avoid eating gluten altogether – especially when travelling or attending social events,” comments Adrian Meyer, Marketing Manager Human Nutrition and Health, DSM. “Tolerase G offers manufacturers the opportunity to create unique food supplement products that significantly improve the lives of gluten sensitive consumers – giving this growing number of individuals the freedom to enjoy eating out, without the possible discomfort of residual gluten.”