subscribe
Suppliers Database Subscribe Events
 

General Lab Products

Dealing with volatile liquid samples

14th March 2018


The analysis of liquid samples, including volatile liquids, can be done quite easily on the CE440 Elemental Analyser without sacrificing accuracy or precision and without the need for expensive liquid autosamplers.

Exeter Analytical has created a protocol for dealing with volatile samples. The protocol discusses the key techniques in sample handling and an introduction to the model 440 sample sealer. 

The protocol incorporates a three-stage approach – sample injection/weighing procedure, use of the EA sample sealer and the configuration of the model 440. The protocol describes how to precisely injected liquid samples into capsules and seal with a cold weld. Those very volatile samples, in particular petroleum products, tend to creep up the capsule as the sample become less dense and small portions of the sample may end up above the seal. The protocol discusses the approach to minimise sample losses. By following the Exeter procedure for handling volatile liquids, Model 440 users can now be assured of quality results.

Featuring a horizontal furnace design, the Model 440 allows analysts to routinely and simply produce accurate and precise data on wide ranging sample types including liquids without system re-optimisation, saving precious time and reducing running costs.


Tags: 
volatile liquid
Exeter Analytical
protocol


Related Stories: 
Sophisticated CHN analyser
Simple and efficient protocol for native chromatin immunoprecipitation
Sample preparation unit for elemental analysis
Using CHN microanalysis to determine soil health
Entry-level manual CHN microanalysis system


Subscribe

Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close