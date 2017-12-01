HSC-Banker from AMS Bio is a new GMP grade cryopreservation medium for the banking of hematopoietic stem cells isolated from umbilical cord blood, peripheral blood and bone marrow.

In a comparative study on the cryopreservation of hematopoietic stem cells, performed by the Cord Blood Bank of the Japanese Red Cross Society, results using the new solution were shown to at least equivalent to conventional protocols using DMSO and DEXTRAN.

Manufactured to be completely free of serum and animal derived components, HSC-Banker contains only European or US pharmacopoeia graded ingredients, making it suitable for storage of hematopoietic stem cells developed for cell therapy applications. It is supplied ready-to-use and requires no special devices, such as a controlled rate freezer, to achieve consistently high viabilities following resuscitation from cryopreservation, even over extended long-term storage. It significantly increases cell viability while maintaining cell pluripotency, normal karyotype and proliferation ability after freeze-thaw.