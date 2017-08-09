WITec’s solution for correlative Raman-SEM imaging is now available for Zeiss Sigma 300, a field emission scanning electron microscope (FE-SEM).

With this jointly-developed system, WITec and Zeiss have furthered their collaboration to provide a fully-integrated instrument available as an OEM product through Zeiss that features a standard, unmodified vacuum chamber and SEM column along with a complete confocal Raman microscope and spectrometer.

It expands the range of choices available to the researcher and incorporates generations of experience in Raman spectroscopic imaging and advanced structural analysis.

RISE stands for Raman Imaging and Scanning Electron microscopy.

The seamless combination of the two techniques offers a distinct advantage when investigating samples, improves ease-of-use and accelerates experimental workflow.

The research-grade optical microscope capability integral to every WITec microscope also helps researchers survey their sample and quickly locate areas of interest.

Both the objective and sample stage required for Raman microscopy are placed within the SEM’s vacuum chamber and can therefore remain under vacuum for all measurements; the sample is simply transferred between the Raman and SEM measuring positions using the stage of ZEISS Sigma 300.

The configuration allows the Raman microscope to be attached through a standard port of the SEM.

The correlation of data and control of Raman measurements are carried out through WITec’s Suite FIVE software, which features a new operating concept with an intuitive interface, automated components and sophisticated software and data analysis routines.

Zeiss Sigma 300 provides exceptional resolution, contrast and brightness at a price point accessible to most laboratories and working groups.

With its Gemini electron optics, including an Inlens secondary electron detector tailored for high-resolution surface-sensitive imaging, the instrument is inherently flexible and precise. FE-SEMs enable structural characterisation of particles, surfaces and nanostructures and the Zeiss Sigma series 4-step automated workflow allows for increased productivity.

WITec’s modular Raman technology allows 3D chemical characterisation by combining a high-resolution confocal microscope with a high-throughput Raman spectrometer.

Raman imaging, pioneered by WITec, is a label-free and non-destructive technique capable of identifying and imaging the molecular composition of a sample, making it an ideal complement to scanning electron microscopy.

All the functions of the respective stand-alone SEM and Raman systems are preserved when combined.

Switching between measurement modes is accomplished quickly and easily through the software, which also facilitates the transformation of Raman spectroscopic data into an image which can then be overlaid onto the SEM image to produce a RISE image.

This correlative approach can greatly benefit researchers in nanotechnology, life sciences, geosciences, pharmaceutics, materials research and many other fields of application.