KISS Huber Kältemaschinenbau presents a new model series with economical cooling and heating circulators. KISS stands for Keeping Innovation Safe & Simple.

The new KISS circulators are suited for routine laboratory applications such as sample temperature control, analyses and material testing as well as the external temperature control of measuring devices and test set-ups.

You can choose from more than 50 models for heating and cooling. This applies to all models: KISS circulators are low-cost, however they do have all equipment features required in daily laboratory work.

The list of equipment features has grown even longer with KISS. Apart from an RS232 interface, it now also has a USB interface as standard.

Another new addition is a modern OLED display with intuitive menu navigation in plain text. The new white display can be read well at all times, even in brighter environments.

Another advantage is the simultaneous display of actual temperature and set point value, as well as high/low temperature limit values.

The controls are reduced to the essential, therefore the operation remains always easy and clear. As a factory fitted option, a connection socket for a Pt100 sensor can be fitted. This permits the display (not control), eg of an external process temperature. The socket can be ordered at an additional cost.

The housing is made from high-grade stainless steel. Therefore the devices are very robust and have a very elegant appearance.

However, far more important is the practicality and also here are KISS circulators a good choice for most temperature applications.

Starting with the simple commissioning, the space-saving design to the low-noise operation, KISS circulators are ideal for laboratory applications. Switch on, set set point value and press start - temperature control could not be easier.

All models are equipped with an over temperature and low level protection according to Safety class III/FL (DIN 12876) and are thus also suited for flammable liquids.

Moreover, KISS circulators are a safe option from the technical application perspective. This is can be seen with the circulation pump, which generates a capacity of 14 l/min; 0.25 bar (max. pressure) / 10.5 l/min; 0.17bar (max. suction) and thus ensures optimal mixing and homogeneous temperatures.

The temperature stability is ±0.05 Kelvin, which is sufficient for most standard applications. A pump adapter is available as accessory, which permits external temperature control via hose connections.

The KISS range comprises an immersion circulator with screw clamp as well as different baths. The baths are available either in transparent polycarbonate (up to +100°C) or high-grade stainless steel (up to +200°C).

The filling volume of the baths is from 6 to 25 litres, depending on the model. For cooling applications there are cooling circulators for working temperatures down to -30°C.

As standard, these models already work with natural refrigerants and are therefore friendly to the environment and climate.

Additionally, the cooling circulators have an automatic cooling capacity adjustment that reduces the energy consumption and the waste heat to a minimum.

The finishing touch to the range is a range of useful accessories like test tube racks, adjustable bases, bath covers, sensors, hoses and heat transfer fluids.

Furthermore, there is a free software for remote control, recording of measuring data and visualisation called SpyLight.