Compact chilling/heating dry bath

Torrey Pines Scientific has launched its EchoTherm RIC40 Peltier-driven, compact chilling/heating dry baths with temperatures settable from 0.0ºC to 100.0ºC. They are designed for use with robotic systems. They are controlled via the RS232 I/O port on each RIC40 unit.



The RIC40 measures 4.9” (125 mm) long by 3.3” (82 mm) wide by 3.9” (99 mm) tall without a sample block. Offered as accessories are mounting brackets for Tecan decks and the broad variety of precision-made aluminum sample blocks.

The RIC40 can be set to 0.1ºC and is stable to +/- 0.2ºC. Temperature accuracy to +/- 0.2ºC. Each unit comes complete with chiller/heater module, universal power supply, AC line cord for the country of use, RS232 interconnect cable and instructions including the Serial Command Set.