Chromatography collaboration

Thermo Fisher Scientific and ChromSword have collaborated to launch an automated high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and ultra-high performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) method development system that enables chromatographers to deliver robust and validated methods in less time and with higher confidence.

The new Vanquish Method Development HPLC and UHPLC system provides an integrated, network-deployable solution for automated method development and validation for diode-array, charged aerosol and mass spectrometric detection. Built for ease-of-use and speed, the system combines the Vanquish HPLC and UHPLC systems and the Chromeleon Chromatography Data System (CDS) with ChromSwordAuto and ChromSword AutoRobust software. It leverages artificial intelligence to minimise manual interaction and enables method creation for complete compound detection with no prior sample knowledge required. Enhanced confidence is assured through multiple detection capabilities, and the integrated Chromeleon Data Vault further reinforces data integrity and compliance.

"Liquid chromatography method development is an incredibly time-consuming and labor-intensive process. To efficiently develop robust methods, frequent manual interactions and extensive method development experience are critical," said Christoph Nickel from Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The Vanquish Method Development HPLC and UHPLC system solves this challenge by allowing our customers to automate method development and validation, saving time and eliminating prerequisite expert user knowledge."

Dr. Sergey Galushko, head of research and development at ChromSword, said: "Chromeleon CDS and ChromSwordAuto are two of the most powerful chromatography software systems available. By combining the intelligent method development capabilities of ChromSwordAuto with Chromeleon software’s flexible instrument control functionalities, we’re providing users with a complete suite of method development and validation tools. Through this package, a substantial reduction in method development time is possible for Chromeleon CDS users working with small and large molecules."