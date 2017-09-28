ChIP assays from nanograms of starting material

Chromatrap has demonstrated that its solid state patented technology allows for ChIP-seq assays to be routinely performed from as little as 500ng of chromatin.

Traditionally availability of starting material has been a major problem for epigenetics researchers.

The available techniques for tackling small samples which provide low yields of chromatin are usually long and complex, and involve pooling or the spiking of samples with chromatin from another source.

Using Chromatrap ChIP-seq assay kits, which give you an incredibly high signal-to-noise ratio, it is possible to start with samples as small as 500ng and achieve high recovery of DNA for downstream applications such as next generation sequencing.

The Chromatrap ChIP-Seq kit is a highly sensitive kit that can be used for both qPCR and sequencing.

Utilising patented solid-state technology, the Chromatrap ChIP-Seq kit can deliver a streamlined ChIP-Seq protocol from tiny amounts of starting material and low chromatin concentrations.

Specifically designed to work with broad chromatin concentrations, this new ChIP-Seq kit combines the dynamic range of Chromatrap with the downstream analysis power of deep sequencing.

This allows faster, more reproducible genome wide identification of transcription factor binding sites and specific DNA associated protein modifications.