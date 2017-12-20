Chemistry tools innovation service

Asynt has announced the launch of “Asyntise” a consultation, design and manufacture service whereby the company collaborates with scientists to create practical tools to help fulfil their research needs. These products may be in the form of one-off custom developments or, in some instances, may evolve into a commercial product suitable for a wider audience.



Asyntise formalises the close link that Asynt has established with the international chemistry research community over the past 15 years, providing them access to exciting new products that meet a previously unfulfilled requirement. Drawing upon knowledge and experience across a broad range of fields including engineering of metals and plastics, scientific glass manufacture, design of laboratory reactors and high-pressure vessels, as well as electronic design and control - Asynt has helped create a growing portfolio of innovative problem-solving products. Examples of past collaborative projects are detailed on the Asynt website at http://www.asyntise.com .



Unlike when purchasing off-the-shelf systems, the Asyntise service allows users to create fully customised, made-to-order solutions thereby ensuring that the final product is specified for their exact requirements. With a particular expertise in reactor design, the Asynt team has the knowledge and experience to create bespoke laboratory solutions with no limit on size, shape or the materials of construction.