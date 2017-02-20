Cell line models and media for difficult to culture tumour types

Amsbio has introduced a new range of cancer cell line models and culture media for the most difficult to culture tumour types where no models may exist.

Directly derived from patient tumours without any genetic manipulation, these new products provide the assurance of primary cells with long-term reproducibility and scalability.

Unlike traditional protocols for cell line creation, these cancer models eliminate the possibility of large scale cellular adaptation through culture and genetic drift.

Beneficially the cancer cell models are stable and show a high level of agreement to the original tumour genotype through 150 passages via SNP analysis.

In addition, the cell models exhibit predictable growth rates and stable proteomic expression. As you would expect from a respected supplier such as Amsbio these models come fully consented, fully documented, and subject to extensive quality control.

The quality control of the cancer cell models includes screened for all major categories of cell contaminants, including mycoplasma, microbial contaminants, viruses, cell line cross-contamination and STR profiling.

Lot specific growth rate and protocol data is provided for every customer. Amsbio’s extensive quality control process ensures stable growth rate for each lot of Cellaria cell models delivered.