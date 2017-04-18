BBI Solutions (BBI) has launched more than 20 new antibodies, extending its portfolio to include new cardiac, cancer, inflammation and fertility markers.

The antibodies come in a range of monoclonal and polyclonal varieties and are available for sampling today.

BBI noticed that interest in fertility markers has grown substantially in emerging markets, especially China, due to the change in the countries’ one child policy.

Since then there has been a considerable interest in fertility markers as couple’s plan for their second child.

In the developed world, deferment of marriage and postponement of child-bearing in marriage are resulting in unprecedented numbers of couples who desire pregnancy relatively late in life1.

The average age of women at first birth has risen over the past four decades2. An increased need for fertility tests comes with the fact that the risk of infertility increases with age1.

Aside from this, both cardiac and cancer conditions have some of the highest morbidity rates worldwide, and the industry is continuously researching in these areas to find ways of improving diagnosis.

Therefore, BBI focused on improving their range of biomarkers in these areas to meet the needs of the market and help to work towards tackling life threatening diseases.

The new products include CYFRA 21-1 a tumour marker of non-small cell lung cancer, prostate specific antigen, H-FABP used as a biomarker for myocardial ischemia and estradiol, which is important in the regulation of the female reproductive cycles, as well as many more.

References:

1. The effect of aging on fertility, Speroff L. Curr Opin Obstet Gynecol. 1994 Apr;6(2):115-20. Review.

2. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/databriefs/db152.htm