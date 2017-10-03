Mettler Toledo’s Rainin pipettes and TerraRack pipette tip racks are helping Paw Print Genetics in Spokane, USA, to offer a canine carrier screening service, enabling dog breeders to ensure the health of their animals.

Kyle Sundin, Senior Manager, Development and Laboratory Operations, explained: “Paw Print Genetics is a molecular biology lab with a focus on canine genetic health.

“Testing for inherited conditions and traits – such as progressive retinal atrophy and hereditary cataracts – helps breeders to understand the genetics of these diseases and produce healthy animals, which is better for both the dog and its owner.”

“In our field of work, the potential for cross-contamination is a real issue; a sterile environment is essential.

“This begins with the pipette tip, and is one of the reasons we use TerraRacks with Rainin BioClean filtered tips. Previously, we used pre-racked tips for procedures performed prior to PCR, autoclaving empty boxes before refilling them to guarantee sterility.

“Boxes used for post-PCR procedures were simply discarded, generating large amounts of plastic waste.

“TerraRacks offer a high quality, premium pipette tip that ensures accurate dispensing, which is important for our work.

“Each box of tips is supplied presterilised, so we no longer have to spend time autoclaving them, and the impact of the waste on the environment is reduced as they use less plastic. We’ve fallen in love with them.”