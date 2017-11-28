Biotech firm recognised for innovation

Nightingale Health has been awarded as one of the "Most Innovative Biotech SMEs in Europe" by EuropaBio (The European Association for Bioindustries). Nightingale’s CEO, Teemu Suna, addressed European biotech leaders and EU policy-makers at an awards ceremony held at the European Parliament on Wednesday.

"It’s an honour to receive recognition from EuropaBio’s jury panel of biotech experts and be invited to speak at the EU parliament. We believe our blood analysis technology has the potential to make a considerable contribution to society through improving early disease detection in healthcare, particularly in primary care. By allowing patients to take an active role in their own health maintenance, we can switch the focus in healthcare from treatment to prevention," says Suna.

The Most Innovative European Biotech SME Awards is an annual initiative run by EuropaBio, Europe’s largest and most influential biotech industry group. The awards recognise small and medium biotech companies (SMEs) for the societal benefits of their innovations and their contributions to Europe’s economy. EuropaBio is engaged in dialogue with the European Parliament, the European Commission and the Council of Ministers to influence legislation on biotechnology.

At the awards ceremony hosted by Awards Jury Member and MEP Paul Rubig, Nightingale presented its analysis service, which provides molecular-level health data from blood biomarker analysis, assisting clinicians in providing more personalized guidance to patients. In the long-term, Nightingale plans to fully integrate its service into healthcare systems and provide tools for patients to follow-up their own health, enabling preventative and personaliz=sed healthcare for chronic diseases. Earlier this year, Nightingale was selected as one of the winners of MIT’s (Massachusetts's Institute of Technology) Solve competition, hosted at the United Nations HQ. Nightingale was selected as an official MIT Solver in the Chronic Diseases category.