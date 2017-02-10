subscribe
Bioreactor control system for low flow applications

10th February 2017

Posted By Paul Boughton


ILS Automation has launched its AFC 928 Dual Bioreactor Control System.

Designed for cell-culture and fermentation applications in bench-to-pilot scale reactors, the AFC 928 offers precise control over very low flow applications down to 0.05 ml/hr, allowing labs to replace their external syringe pumps with fully integrated peristaltic pumps.

ILS engineers integrated four 400A series variable speed micro pump heads and three full-size variable speed pump heads from Watson-Marlow into the control system.

Users will benefit from the integration of the micro pump heads. Nutrient feeds, which would now be part of the recipe, can now be designed to cascade with pH and DO, setpoint profiles can change feed rates over time, and any part of the system can be controlled remotely through Batch Expert+ software.


