subscribe
Suppliers Database Subscribe Events
 

Processing Equipment

Bi-layer and effervescent tablets

29th March 2017

Posted By Paul Boughton


The Kilian KTP 590X rotary press is the latest model in Romaco Kilian’s successful KTP series.

The Kilian KTP 590X is Romaco’s first single-sided rotary press specifically for compressing bi-layer and effervescent tablets.

Two large, standard fill shoe modules allow efficient filling of the die with different powders.

Tableting takes place in three steps, namely tamping, pre-compression and main compression. The use of 28/41 tooling moreover extends the dwell time, which means less risk of capping and improved tablet hardness.

The new fill shoe generation has an optimised paddle design which ensures homogeneous compression of tablets with a maximum diameter of 33mm.

The Kilian KTP 590X boasts an output of up to 511,200 tablets per hour.

Process temperatures of less than 30°C, fast product changes and very high hygienic standards are also the hallmarks of the new Kilian KTP 590X.


Tags: 
tableting
Kilian KTP 590X
rotary press
bi-layer and effervescent tablets


Related Stories: 
The merits of multi-tip punches
A cool tablet press
Flexible fluidised bed processes
Continuous manufacturing advances
Digital design scheme announced


Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close