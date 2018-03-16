Benchtop luminometer launched

subscribe
16th March 2018


Vitl Life Science Solutions, a member of the ITL Group, has announcd the launch of the Lu-mini – a new product aimed at the low-cost OEM benchtop luminometer market. 
 
The company has taken an innovative approach in the design of the Lu-mini; putting a modern spin on the traditional analytical instruments that have been occupying valuable bench space for decades. Tom Ackrill at Vitl Life Science Solutions, says: “We are delighted to be unveiling our new product, the Lu-mini, at Analytica in April 2018; taking an essential piece of laboratory kit, and giving it a Vitl twist.
 
“We have designed a luminometer that has been engineered using the latest technologies to provide researchers with everything they need to get the job done – quickly and accurately.”
 
The design of the sample chamber allows the use of a range of vessel sizes, including 10-15mm round vials and 10mm square cuvettes. 
 
In comparison to some other luminometers that would require additional modules to accommodate varying vessel sizes, the Lu-mini is able to hold vessels varying in shape and length without the need for additional adapters; holding the sample repeatedly in the same place during multiple insertions.
 
During its development, Vitl opted to use a solid-state detector, as opposed to a Photomultiplier Tube (PMT), removing the need for a traditional power supply and replacing it with external power and communications from a USB interface. 
 
Accompanied by an associated PC app, which offers added functionality of data storage and sample tracking; including barcoded samples, if required. This provides OEM customers with the flexibility to incorporate the reader into their workflow for IVD systems. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

