Benchtop luminometer launched

Vitl Life Science Solutions, a member of the ITL Group, has announcd the launch of the Lu-mini – a new product aimed at the low-cost OEM benchtop luminometer market. , a member of the ITL Group, has announcd the launch of the Lu-mini – a new product aimed at the low-cost OEM benchtop luminometer market.

The company has taken an innovative approach in the design of the Lu-mini; putting a modern spin on the traditional analytical instruments that have been occupying valuable bench space for decades. Tom Ackrill at Vitl Life Science Solutions, says: “We are delighted to be unveiling our new product, the Lu-mini, at Analytica in April 2018; taking an essential piece of laboratory kit, and giving it a Vitl twist.

“We have designed a luminometer that has been engineered using the latest technologies to provide researchers with everything they need to get the job done – quickly and accurately.”

The design of the sample chamber allows the use of a range of vessel sizes, including 10-15mm round vials and 10mm square cuvettes.

In comparison to some other luminometers that would require additional modules to accommodate varying vessel sizes, the Lu-mini is able to hold vessels varying in shape and length without the need for additional adapters; holding the sample repeatedly in the same place during multiple insertions.

During its development, Vitl opted to use a solid-state detector, as opposed to a Photomultiplier Tube (PMT), removing the need for a traditional power supply and replacing it with external power and communications from a USB interface.

Accompanied by an associated PC app, which offers added functionality of data storage and sample tracking; including barcoded samples, if required. This provides OEM customers with the flexibility to incorporate the reader into their workflow for IVD systems.