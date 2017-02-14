Batteries for use in critical medical devices

Global battery manufacturer Ultralife Corporation is launching its latest LiFePO4 lead acid replacement battery for the medical sector.

Portable electronic devices are becoming much more vital to patient care. It is therefore vital that the new generation of batteries offer a high level of reliability for health professionals to use in medical devices.

Traditional SLA batteries are often used in medical carts, wheelchairs, scooters, robotics & motor bots or uninterrupted power supply (UPS) systems, which supply emergency power when the main power fails, yet Ultralife LiFePO4 batteries outperform them on nearly every measure.

Mike Manna, VP of product management and technology at Ultralife Corporation, said: “Medical professionals need batteries for increasingly demanding applications where high power, accurate monitoring and fast charging are becoming a necessity. Our range of LiFePO4 lead acid replacement batteries are guaranteed to not only deliver on this necessity, but are also three times lighter - significantly reducing the weight of their device or, if weight reduction isn’t a factor, providing three times more energy.”