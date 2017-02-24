subscribe
Suppliers Database Subscribe Events
 

Microscopy & Imaging

Automated imaging and analysis

24th February 2017

Posted By Paul Boughton


Prior Scientific has announced that it will be exhibiting its latest motorised stages, focus motors, sample loading systems and other equipment for precision microscopy, at the forthcoming Focus on Microscopy and Microscience and Microscopy Congress shows which will be held in Bordeaux, France and Manchester, UK respectively.

Knowledgeable specialists from Prior Scientific will be available on FoM stand 46 and MMC stand 629 to discuss your application or answer any questions about their extensive range of precision products for microscopy.

Microscope users who require solutions for specialised automated imaging or analysis systems are particularly encouraged to visit Prior Scientific at these shows.

Recent examples of Prior Scientific’s custom and OEM solutions include motorised XY stages, focusing motors, electrophysiology platforms, automatic slide and microplate loaders, as well as illumination solutions.


Tags: 
Prior Scientific
microscopy
Focus on Microscopy
Microscience and Microscopy Congress


Related Stories: 
Universal motorised translation stage for neuroscience microscopy
Microscopic imaging of large or irregularly shaped samples
Microscope stage extension wings
Novel in-vivo imaging solution for neuroscientists
Brightfield LED illumination for upright and inverted microscopes


Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close