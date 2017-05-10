subscribe
Assessing cell signalling activities

10th May 2017

Amsbio has introduced a new range of ready-to-use Reporter Lentivirus for assessing cell signalling activities in virtually any mammalian cell type.

These pre-made products use a unique combination of transcription factor reporter technology coupled with lentiviral delivery to provide a simple, highly sensitive method capable of operating over a large dynamic range.

By measuring the activities of a reporter, Amsbio Reporter Lentivirus can be used for performing gene regulation studies in living mammalian cells and for functional genomics as well as drug screening cell signaling assays.

In addition, Reporter Lentivirus can be used for generating your own pathway screening assay cell lines for the cell based assay in your desired cell types.


Reporter Lentivirus
Signalling Pathway Studies
High-throughput myelination assay shows promise in MS research
