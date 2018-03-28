AMS Bio and Genea Biocells sign deal

AMS Bio has signed an agreement with Genea Biocells to become global distribution partner to the academic community for its innovative skeletal muscle differentiation product range.

Genea Biocells developed the world's first protocol to robustly differentiate human pluripotent stem cells to skeletal muscle cells with high yields and without cell sorting or genetic manipulation. Using AMS Bio's international marketing reach and technical support team this exciting technology has already gained significant uptake in labs.

Phillip Pridham-Field, Stem Cell Products Business Unit Manager at AMS Bio commented: "Genea Biocells skeletal muscle differentiation kit provides researchers with a unique tool to rapidly differentiate stem cells into functional myotubes in a reproducible fashion. Tested on a wide range of human embryonic and induced pluripotent stem cell lines the kit follows a simple three-step process of media changes and cell passaging. Eliminating the need for cell sorting or transfection of myogenic transcription factors, the three-step protocol used generates a highly pure population of approximately 70% skeletal muscle myotubes in just a few weeks". He added "Our life science customers are using the kit to provide new methods of studying developmental biology, novel approaches to producing accurate disease models, new techniques to help drug discovery and also in toxicity testing."

