Advanced lab management system

Laboratory scientists across the globe can now benefit from a software system that helps them manage the entire lab, designed to support process adherence, data integrity and complete regulatory compliance.

With advanced functionality for sample management and data archiving across the laboratory, the new Thermo Scientific Chromeleon XTR Laboratory Management system provides users with data software that surpasses traditional chromatography data systems (CDS) and is designed to facilitate global compliance with cFDA, USFDA, MHRA, EU and cGXP. The system made its global debut at Pittcon 2018.

"We are committed to the development of innovative systems that enable customers to advance their research while meeting increasingly stringent regulations essential for compliance," said David Leitham, vice president/general manager, chromatography and mass spectrometry software, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The ability to demonstrate data governance and data integrity has become increasingly important to customers. The Chromeleon XTR now offers comprehensive compliance tools to provide our customers with peace of mind while they focus on their research."

Designed for 24/7 continuous uptime, the Chromeleon XTR organises the user's complete testing process, and can deliver fast and efficient sample testing.

It captures data from any analytical technique, not just chromatography. This innovative, single-software solution enables users to review a complete analysis for samples, along with relevant key performance indicators and other data, via robust spreadsheet-based reporting. The software uses secure, future-proofed centralized data archives to help ensure data integrity and compliance along with the ability to locate and retrieve data at any time. Additionally, data can be converted to a vendor-neutral format for long-term storage and viewing without the software.