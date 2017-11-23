£5 million open access lab opens

A new £5m open access laboratory, offering highly specialised services, has opened at Alderley Park, Astra Zeneca’s former site in Cheshire.

EM Analytical will provide advanced imaging and characterisation services to the scientific industry both in the UK and across the world. The facility is supported by a team of experienced engineers, chemists, physicists and material scientists who are available to assist clients who need support during their project.

The open access facility is the brainchild of Daniel Royston. The laboratory boasts a range of scanning electron and transmission electron microscopes as well as a semiconductor processing service including electron beam lithography for high end nanolithography.

Through WIFI connectivity, the equipment such as the electron microscopes can be accessed remotely so clients can access the services from anywhere in the world, both to view results and even operate the equipment remotely.

The facility is available for single sample analysis to full project management

Speaking about the services on offer, managing director of EM Analytical, Daniel Royston said, “There is no other commercial company offering such a broad range of equipment and disciplines. At Alderley Park clients can now access high level chemical analysis to sub 10nm imaging, cyro TEM and low energy, high resolution imaging. With the staff and equipment available I believe it is a world-class facility.

“Alderley Park is already establishing itself as a world-class science hub and we are delighted that our cutting-edge facility will be part of it.”